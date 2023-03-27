Police need help to trace Larbert girl, 13, missing since Saturday afternoon

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Ellis Ramsay, from Larbert, has been missing since 3pm on Saturday, March 25. She was last seen in Main Street, Camelon and has links to Falkirk.“Ellis is 5ft 3ins, of slim/medium build with dyed blonde hair past shoulder length. She was wearing a black jacket, grey top, shiny grey leggings, and black converse shoes.”People can call 101 and quote reference 1774 of March 26.