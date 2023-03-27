News you can trust since 1845
Police need help to trace Larbert girl, 13, missing since Saturday afternoon

Police officers are asking for assistance to try and trace the whereabouts of a missing 13-year-old girl.

By James Trimble
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:59 BST

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Ellis Ramsay, from Larbert, has been missing since 3pm on Saturday, March 25. She was last seen in Main Street, Camelon and has links to Falkirk.“Ellis is 5ft 3ins, of slim/medium build with dyed blonde hair past shoulder length. She was wearing a black jacket, grey top, shiny grey leggings, and black converse shoes.”People can call 101 and quote reference 1774 of March 26.

Ellis Ramsay was last seen in Camelon on Saturday afternoon
