Hollie McKinlay was last seen at home in Benview, Bannockburn, at around 8.30am on Monday, February 20.

She is white, 5 ft 2 in height, of slim build, has long fair hair and blue eyes. When reported missing she was wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie and black and white Adidas trainers.

Sergeant Ashley Kelly, Police Scotland, said: “Our concern is obviously that Hollie did not return home and has not been in touch with her family. There is a possibility she may have travelled to the Edinburgh area.

Hollie McKinlay was last seen on Monday morning

"We would ask anyone who knows where she is to get in touch. We’d also appeal to Hollie to call police or her family.”