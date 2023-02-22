Police need help to trace girl, 14, missing in Forth Valley area
Concern is growing for a girl who did not return home on Monday night and now police are appealing to people to help them in their search for the 14-year-old.
Hollie McKinlay was last seen at home in Benview, Bannockburn, at around 8.30am on Monday, February 20.
She is white, 5 ft 2 in height, of slim build, has long fair hair and blue eyes. When reported missing she was wearing black leggings, a grey hoodie and black and white Adidas trainers.
Sergeant Ashley Kelly, Police Scotland, said: “Our concern is obviously that Hollie did not return home and has not been in touch with her family. There is a possibility she may have travelled to the Edinburgh area.
"We would ask anyone who knows where she is to get in touch. We’d also appeal to Hollie to call police or her family.”
People can contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1111 of Monday, February 20