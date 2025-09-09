Police need help to find missing woman, 61, in Forth Valley area

Police are now looking for help to trace a who was last seen by loved ones three days ago.

Mary Richards, 61, was last seen in the Clackmannanshire area last Friday and has now been reported missing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information into the whereabouts of Mary Richards who has been reported missing. Mary was last seen at about 5.30pm on Friday, September 5 in the area of Sauchie."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101.

Mary Richards was last seen on Friday, September 5 (Picture: Submitted)

