Police need help to find missing man from Forth Valley area

Police are looking for assistance to trace a Forth Valley man who went missing following an antiques roadshow event.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

Graeme Corbett, from Alloa, was last seen at 10am Tuesday, July 4, in the Pollock country park area of Glasgow.

In his late 40s, 5ft 8in, of slim build with curly grey hair, a stubbly grey beard and wears glasses, he was last seen wearing a light grey blazer, dark blue trousers

and carrying a bulky black rucksack.

Graeme Corbett was last seen at an antiques event in a county park (Picture: Police Scotland)Graeme Corbett was last seen at an antiques event in a county park (Picture: Police Scotland)
Graeme Corbett was last seen at an antiques event in a county park (Picture: Police Scotland)
Call 101 quoting the reference number 0775 of the July 5.

Related topics:PoliceGlasgow