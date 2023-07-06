Police need help to find missing man from Forth Valley area
Police are looking for assistance to trace a Forth Valley man who went missing following an antiques roadshow event.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Jul 2023
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST
Graeme Corbett, from Alloa, was last seen at 10am Tuesday, July 4, in the Pollock country park area of Glasgow.
In his late 40s, 5ft 8in, of slim build with curly grey hair, a stubbly grey beard and wears glasses, he was last seen wearing a light grey blazer, dark blue trousers
and carrying a bulky black rucksack.
Call 101 quoting the reference number 0775 of the July 5.