Police need help to find missing Falkirk boy, 13, last seen on Saturday night

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “He was wearing a black North Face puffer/bubble jacket, grey Lacoste tracksuit, and white and black Nike trainers. He is around 5ft 11, with short brown hair.

"He has since been seen in the company of another young male getting onto a bus at Newmarket Street, Falkirk around 10 pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 101, quoting ref MPR7416020223 if you any information on his whereabouts.