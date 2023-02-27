Police need help to find missing Falkirk boy, 13, last seen on Saturday night
Lewis Whyte (13) was last seen by his family at around 8pm on Saturday, February 25.
By James Trimble
20 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 8:14am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “He was wearing a black North Face puffer/bubble jacket, grey Lacoste tracksuit, and white and black Nike trainers. He is around 5ft 11, with short brown hair.
"He has since been seen in the company of another young male getting onto a bus at Newmarket Street, Falkirk around 10 pm.”
Call 101, quoting ref MPR7416020223 if you any information on his whereabouts.