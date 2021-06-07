Police need help to find missing Camelon boy (14)

Police in Falkirk are now appealing for assistance in tracing Devyn Burnett who has been reported missing from Camelon.

Devyn was last seen at around 3am on Sunday, June 6 on the canal path in Bonnybridge.

His current whereabouts are unknown and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Devyn Burnett has been missing since 3am on Sunday morning

Devyn is 5ft 9ins.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Devyn has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his friends are understandably worried about it.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for Devyn and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.”