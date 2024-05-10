Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named the 79-year-old pedestrian who died in a collision on Thursday.

Robert Kirk was involved in a collision with an HGV lorry around 11am yesterday, May 9, on Main Street, Callander, at the junction of Bridge Street.

Despite the efforts of passers-by who went to his assistance, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the HGV, a 49-year-old man, was not injured.

Police have named the victim of Thursday's fatal accident. Pic: John Devlin

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who has not already spoken to officers and can assist with our investigation to get in touch

"I am keen for drivers who have dashcam footage that captures the vehicle or the pedestrian involved prior to the collision happening to contact us.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who stopped and provided assistance.”