Police name victim and appeal for witnesses after fatal West Lothian crash
The fatal incident occurred around 8.35pm in Auldhill Road, Kingcavil, near Linlithgow.
The passenger has been named as 20-year-old Gareth Hempseed from Dunfermline, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Only one vehicle was involved in the incident, a black Audi S1.
The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. He has since been released.
The road was closed for several hours for police investigations and to allow essential maintenance to take place.
Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts remain with Gareth’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them.
“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3583 of April 29, 2024.”
