Police have named a motorcyclist killed in an accident earlier this month.

Scott Campbell died at the scene on the A85 near Glenogle in Stirlingshire on Sunday, May 5.

The 50-year-old’s Suzuki GSXR was involved in a collision with a Triumph Tiger and Toyota Yaris around 5.30pm.

The 54-year-old male rider of the Triumph was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where at the time staff described his condition as critical.

Scott Campbell who died on Sunday, May 5. Pic: Contributed

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris and his female passenger did not require medical treatment.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

Scott’s family have released a statement via Police Scotland: “Our son Scott Campbell tragically lost his life on Sunday, May 5. He will be sorely missed by all his family and everyone who knew him. Fly high our boy.”

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened. We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far. I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”