A man who died in an explosion in a Forth Valley home last weekend has been named by police.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of an explosion and fire at flats in Alloa on Sunday, October 6.

The incident occurred around 6pm in the town’s Kellie Place.

Although formal identification has still to take place the family of Graham Green, 50, have been informed.

The family of Graham Green has been informed police said. Pic: Police Scotland

Three people – a 72-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman – were treated at Forth Valley Hospital.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

Chief Inspector Kat Thompson, area commander, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Graham and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries, alongside partner agencies, to establish the full circumstances of what happened, remain ongoing.

“A police presence will remain in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and support.”