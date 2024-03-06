Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She was local resident Elizabeth Alexander, known as Elsie.

The incident occurred around 1.20pm on Tuesday on the A88, Bellsdyke Road, involving a Toyota Aygo and a Volkswagen Golf.

Elsie, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have named the victim in the two-vehicle Bellsdyke Road collision. Pic: Michael Gillen

Her family have released the following statement and asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

“A much loved mum, gran, great gran and mother-in-law. The family would like to thank family, friends and members of the public for their condolences and messages of support at this difficult time.”

The four occupants of the Volkswagen were taken to nearby Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for over four hours while police carried out investigations.

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts remain with Elsie’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their loss. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.