Police looking to trace owners of wee dog found alone near garden centre in Forth Valley area

The wee fella was found wandering all alone on the A84 in Stirling, near Dobbies Garden Centre in the morning on Saturday, April 27.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are looking to trace the owners of this beautiful young Yorkshire Terrier. He has a chip but unfortunately the details are not up to date.”