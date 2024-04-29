Police looking to trace owners of wee dog found alone near garden centre in Forth Valley area
A little Yorkshire Terrier is now in protective police custody waiting for his loved ones to pick him up.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wee fella was found wandering all alone on the A84 in Stirling, near Dobbies Garden Centre in the morning on Saturday, April 27.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are looking to trace the owners of this beautiful young Yorkshire Terrier. He has a chip but unfortunately the details are not up to date.”
Anyone who can help can call 101 quoting 1040 of April 27.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.