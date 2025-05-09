Police looking for owner of dog found wandering alone in Falkirk area village
Police are now looking after a dog which was recently found out wandering alone in a Falkirk area village.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The dog was found in the Avonbridge area. The dog is chipped but we cannot narrow down an owner from the information we have. It has no collar."
If anyone knows the dog or the identity and whereabouts of the owner they can get in touch with police on 101, quoting incident 4313 of the May 8.
