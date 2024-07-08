Police looking for owner of dog found alone at The Kelpies
Police are anxious to reunite a dog with its owner after it was found wandering at the weekend.
The small, white Staffy cross is male and was wearing a brown collar when found in The Helix Park.
It was discovered near the Love and Kisses statue at the Kelpies around noon on Saturday, July 6.
Anyone with information on who may own the dog and who can help reunite it with its owner is asked to contact Falkirk police station.
