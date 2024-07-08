Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are anxious to reunite a dog with its owner after it was found wandering at the weekend.

The small, white Staffy cross is male and was wearing a brown collar when found in The Helix Park.

It was discovered near the Love and Kisses statue at the Kelpies around noon on Saturday, July 6.

