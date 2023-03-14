News you can trust since 1845
Police looking for owner of black dog found alone in Falkirk in the early hours

Police officers are now looking after a dog which was discovered wandering alone with no owner in the vicinity in the early hours of this morning.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:36 GMT

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A black Labrador was found at 1am this morning on Grahams Road, Falkirk.”

Now the dog is safe in temporary care, the search has now begun to trace its owner.

Anyone with any information regarding the dog and the possible whereabouts of its owner should contact police officers on 101 quoting the reference number PS-20230314-0136.

The black Labrador was found wandering alone in Falkirk in the early hours
