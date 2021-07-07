Police looking for missing Forth Valley woman (69)
Police officers need the public’s assistance to trace a woman who has been missing since Monday.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:27 am
Fay Simpson (69) was last seen at her home in Ramsay Terrace, Tillicoultry, on Monday.
She is 5ft tall, medium build, with grey/white long hair and brown eyes.
Inspector Bill Donohoe, said: “Fay has not been seen in a number of days and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3330 of July 6.