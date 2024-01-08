News you can trust since 1845
Police looking for help to trace two missing Falkirk girls last seen on Saturday afternoon

Police officers need the public’s assistance in the search for two girls who have been missing for over two days.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 12:45 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk are looking to trace Hannah Dunnachie, 15, and Ellie Brown, 14, who have not been seen since 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6 and are believed to be together.

"Both girls are from the Falkirk area, however may have links to North Lanarkshire.”

People can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 3678 of January 6.

