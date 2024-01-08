Police looking for help to trace two missing Falkirk girls last seen on Saturday afternoon
Police officers need the public’s assistance in the search for two girls who have been missing for over two days.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Falkirk are looking to trace Hannah Dunnachie, 15, and Ellie Brown, 14, who have not been seen since 12.30pm on Saturday, January 6 and are believed to be together.
"Both girls are from the Falkirk area, however may have links to North Lanarkshire.”
People can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident 3678 of January 6.