Police are now appealing to the public to help them trace Yasmin Mohammad, last seen in Alloa.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Yasmin is 4ft 11ins, of slim build, with brown eyes and long black hair. She may have links to the Glasgow area and may have travelled there."

Yasmin Mohammad was reported missing