Nevaeh Brodie, from Stirling, was last seen in the Irvine Place area of Stirling at around 4am on Wednesday, November 9..

She is 5ft 3ins, with long blonde hair and was wearing dark leggings and a jacket, carrying a rucksack.

She has links to the Falkirk and Johnstone areas.

