Police looking for help to trace missing Forth Valley girl, 15
An appeal has been launched to try and find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
By James Trimble
Nevaeh Brodie, from Stirling, was last seen in the Irvine Place area of Stirling at around 4am on Wednesday, November 9..
She is 5ft 3ins, with long blonde hair and was wearing dark leggings and a jacket, carrying a rucksack.
She has links to the Falkirk and Johnstone areas.
Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0401 of November 9 if you can help.