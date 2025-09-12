A 22-year-old man has been missing since the start of the month and now police are looking for help to try and find him.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Yuxin Cao was last seen at around 10:30am on Monday September at Willow Court, Bridge of Allan, Stirling. He is 22 years old, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short black hair.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1260 of September 3.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers