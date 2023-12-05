Police looking for help to trace Forth Valley woman, 38, missing since last month
Police officers are looking for help to try and find a woman last seen on Sunday, November 26.
The last sighting of Margaret Wright, 38, was at 2.50pm in Edward Place, Stirling.
She is 5ft 4ins, of slim build with long fair/blonde hair and was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and black trainers and was using crutches at the time.
She is known to frequent Glasgow city centre.
Call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2082 of November 29 if you can help.