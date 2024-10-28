Police look for assistance to trace missing girl, 15, last seen in Falkirk area eight days ago
Police need help to trace 15-year-old girl last seen in the Falkirk area over a week ago.
“Hannah Dunnachie was last seen in the Finistere Avenue area around 12.30pm on Sunday, October 20. She is 5ft 2in, slim build, with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, and black trainers.
“It is believed she may have travelled to the Irvine area.”
People with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1116 of October 21.
