Police launch further appeal for missing Forth Valley man (75)

William Hogg was last seen at around 12.45pm on Wednesday, October 5, in the Callander area and extensive searches into his whereabouts are ongoing.

He is 5ft 6ins, has a muscular build, grey hair and a moustache. He has tattoos on each forearm and wears glasses.

When last seen, William was wearing a navy blue bomber jacket, jeans and black and white trainers.

Police are appealing for information to trace William Hogg

Inspector David Bellingham, of Stirling Police Station, said: “We are concerned for William’s welfare, and I know his family and friends are extremely worried. Officers are focusing their search on the Callander area and reviewing CCTV as part of enquiries, and we would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact us.”