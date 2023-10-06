Police issue update on missing man, 48, with links to the Forth Valley area

Police had been looking for help to try and locate a 48-year-old man who they believed could be in the Forth Valley area.

David Rodger was last seen in Merlin Drive, Dunfermline, at 11.10pm on Tuesday, October 3. and has not been seen or heard from since.

A keen camper, David often visits the Callander area and enquiries are being undertaken there.