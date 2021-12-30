Police issue update on missing Larbert teenager

Carrie Wild (18) was last seen walking from Bellsdyke Road onto Tryst Road heading in the direction of Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 18-year-old Carrie Wild from Larbert has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.”