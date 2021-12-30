Police issue update on missing Larbert teenager
Police officers have issued an update on the search for a missing teenager who was last seen in Larbert on Tuesday afternoon.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:55 am
Carrie Wild (18) was last seen walking from Bellsdyke Road onto Tryst Road heading in the direction of Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 3.45pm on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 18-year-old Carrie Wild from Larbert has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.”