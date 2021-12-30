Police issue update on missing Larbert teenager

Police officers have issued an update on the search for a missing teenager who was last seen in Larbert on Tuesday afternoon.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 8:55 am

Carrie Wild (18) was last seen walking from Bellsdyke Road onto Tryst Road heading in the direction of Main Street, Stenhousemuir at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 18-year-old Carrie Wild from Larbert has been traced safe and well. We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.”

Carrie Wild was last seen on Tuesday in Larbert
