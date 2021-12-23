Police issue update on missing Forth Valley man
Concern had been growing for a missing 44-year-old Forth Valley man who had not been seen since Tuesday morning.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:34 pm
Police Scotland had been actively searching the area for Stephen Donald Gow Baird, who was last seen in the Rosebank, Sauchie area at 9.15am on Tuesday, December 21.
Thankfully officers confirmed earlier today Mr Baird had been traced and was safe and well.
Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal this week and helped in the effort to find Mr Baird.