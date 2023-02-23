Police issue update on missing Forth Valley girl last seen on Monday morning
Concern had been growing for a girl who did not return home on Monday night and earlier this week police were appealing to people to help them in their search for the 14-year-old.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:57am
Hollie McKinlay was last seen at her home in Benview, Bannockburn, at around 8.30am on Monday, February 20.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Hollie McKinlay, reported missing from Benview, Bannockburn has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”