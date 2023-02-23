News you can trust since 1845
Police issue update on missing Forth Valley girl last seen on Monday morning

Concern had been growing for a girl who did not return home on Monday night and earlier this week police were appealing to people to help them in their search for the 14-year-old.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 8:57am

Hollie McKinlay was last seen at her home in Benview, Bannockburn, at around 8.30am on Monday, February 20.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm Hollie McKinlay, reported missing from Benview, Bannockburn has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Hollie McKinlay was last seen on Monday morning
