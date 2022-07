Fiona Hobson (49) was last seen in the Majors Loan area of Falkirk Town Centre at around 6pm on Wednesday, July 27.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to report Fiona Hobson, who had been reported missing from the Falkirk area on Wednesday July 27, has been traced safe and well.

