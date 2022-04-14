Police issue update on missing Bo'ness man (45)

Concern had been growing for a 45-year-old man from the Bo’ness area who was last seen on Monday.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 1:36 pm

Police Scotland had asked for help from the public in trying to locate Stuart Kerr, who was last seen around 6pm on Monday, April 11 in the town’s Salmon Court sheltered housing complex.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Stuart Kerr (45) who was reported missing from Bo’ness has been traced safe and well. Thank you

to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

