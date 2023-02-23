Police issue update on Bo'ness teenager missing since Tuesday night
Concern had been growing for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday night.
By James Trimble
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 2:16pm
Joshua Collins was last seen at his home in Bo’ness at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 21 and police had been appealing for the public’s help in order to trace him, believing he may have travelled to the Stirling or Bridge of Allan area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Joshua Collins, who was previously reported missing, has now been traced.”