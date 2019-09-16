Police issue fake email warning to Forth Valley residents

Police have issued a scam alert after a Forth Valley resident received fake emails from fraudsters.

The emails have been designed to steal account details so police are strongly advising anyone who receives such correspondence to not open any link they receive and to delete the message instead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A Forth Valley resident received these emails today (September 16). Please share with friends and family who are not on social media.

“Delete as this is a phishing attack designed to steal your account details through the fake website designed to look like the real one.”

For more advice visit www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/identity-theft-fraud-and-scams