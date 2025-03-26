Police invite residents to ‘hands on’ road safety event at Grangemouth High School

By James Trimble
Published 26th Mar 2025, 18:13 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 18:13 BST
Residents of all ages can take get a family friendly first hand look at the ways emergency services help keep us safe on the roads this weekend.

Grangemouth community policing team is inviting people to a road and cycle safety open day from 11am to 1.30pm at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive, on Saturday, March 29.

The event, which takes places in and around the school’s bus drop-off area, will feature personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and representatives from John Mitchell Haulage, all working together to promote road and cycle safety.

Those who come along will have the opportunity to speak with emergency services, explore emergency vehicles, and learn first hand about the importance of safety around larger vehicles, with the chance to access an HGV.

The road safety day takes place at Grangemouth High this weekend) (Picture: Submitted)

Officers will also be offering free bike security marking on the day.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ We look forward to seeing you there. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

