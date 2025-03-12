Police invite residents to 'hands on' road safety event at Grangemouth High School
Grangemouth community policing team is inviting people to a road and cycle safety open day from 11am to 1.30pm at Grangemouth High School, Tinto Drive, on Saturday, March 29.
The event, which takes places in and around the school’s bus drop-off area, will feature personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and representatives from John Mitchell Haulage, all working together to promote road and cycle safety.
Those who come along will have the opportunity to speak with emergency services, explore emergency vehicles, and learn first hand about the importance of safety around larger vehicles, with the chance to access an HGV.
Officers will also be offering free bike security marking on the day.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “ We look forward to seeing you there. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”