Police investigating the disappearance of teenager last seen in Banknock
Cole Cooper was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, May 7 and now, a week on, police investigations into his disappearance are stepping up as concerns grow for his welfare.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cole was last seen on Cumbernauld Road, Banknock, at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 7. He was wearing black jogging bottoms and a black puffer style jacket.
“Family and friends are worried about his welfare. If you have spoken to Cole or have any information about his current whereabouts then please get in touch.”
People with any information on Cole or who know his whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact them online, quoting incident number PS-20250509-0828.