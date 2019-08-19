Police investigate Stenhousemuir car fires

Police Scotland are investigating a spate of early morning car fires in Stenhousemuir.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews were despatched to Bruart Avenue at 1.40am on Monday, August 19 to attend to a three-car blaze.

She added: “Two appliances were used and the fires were extinguished by 3.11am.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had also been alerted to car fires in Bruce Drive at 3.35am and in Lamond View at 5.45am on the same date.

He added: “Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact police on 101.”