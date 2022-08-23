Police investigate death of man in Grangemouth

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road in the early evening and police were reportedly at the scene for a number of hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.

A number of officers were in attendance at the address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

