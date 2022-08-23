News you can trust since 1845
Police investigate death of man in Grangemouth

Multiple police vehicles and officers attended an incident in Grangemouth which involved the death of a 67-year-old man.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:36 am
The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road in the early evening and police were reportedly at the scene for a number of hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.

A number of officers were in attendance at the address in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."

