Police investigate death of man in Grangemouth
Multiple police vehicles and officers attended an incident in Grangemouth which involved the death of a 67-year-old man.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:36 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:37 am
The incident happened at an address in Bowhouse Road in the early evening and police were reportedly at the scene for a number of hours.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, August 22, officers were called to a property in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth following the death of a 67-year-old man.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."