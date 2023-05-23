Police investigate circumstances surrounding death of woman, 30, in Grangemouth
Police are looking into a sudden death which occurred in a premises in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 08:05 BST
The body of a woman was discovered on the afternoon of Friday, May 19 and police were called in.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday, May 19 officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a property in Ochil Street, Grangemouth.
“A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious.”