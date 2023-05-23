News you can trust since 1845
Police investigate circumstances surrounding death of woman, 30, in Grangemouth

Police are looking into a sudden death which occurred in a premises in Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 08:05 BST

The body of a woman was discovered on the afternoon of Friday, May 19 and police were called in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday, May 19 officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a property in Ochil Street, Grangemouth.

“A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police were called to the property in GrangemouthPolice were called to the property in Grangemouth
