Police investigate circumstances surrounding death of woman, 30, in Grangemouth

The body of a woman was discovered on the afternoon of Friday, May 19 and police were called in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday, May 19 officers were called to a report of a sudden death at a property in Ochil Street, Grangemouth.

“A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing but the death is not being treated as suspicious.”