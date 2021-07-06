Police in Forth Valley keen to trace owners of lost dog
A dog found wandering near a garden centre is now in the care of police as it waits for its owners to come forward.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:03 am
The Jack Russell bitch, with patches on her face, was found by a member of the public at around 1,30pm on Sunday, July 4, near Dobbies Garden Centre, in Drip Road, Stirling.
She was not wearing a collar when found.
If anyone recognises this dog or knows the owner, call Police on 101 and quote incident number 1890 of July 4.