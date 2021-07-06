Police in Forth Valley keen to trace owners of lost dog

A dog found wandering near a garden centre is now in the care of police as it waits for its owners to come forward.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:03 am

The Jack Russell bitch, with patches on her face, was found by a member of the public at around 1,30pm on Sunday, July 4, near Dobbies Garden Centre, in Drip Road, Stirling.

She was not wearing a collar when found.

The Jack Russell is now waiting for her owner to come and claim her

If anyone recognises this dog or knows the owner, call Police on 101 and quote incident number 1890 of July 4.

Police