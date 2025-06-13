Police in attendance at Bainsford and Langlees alcohol partnership launch

Police Scotland’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) launched a new group in the Bainsford and Langlees area and was joined by emergency services colleagues and local authority partners.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Claxton, our co-ordinator of the Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP), was supported by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Barnardos, Transform, Falkirk Council and our local Falkirk Community Policing Team yesterday at the launch of the new Bainsford and Langlees CAP, which will take on the task of tackling alcohol related issues in the area.

“More events with community engagement will be upcoming over the summer months where people can raise concerns and complete surveys, providing valuable information for the team.”

CAPs are partnerships between police, local authorities, schools, and retailers who then co-ordinate and work together to highlight the risks of underage drinking and improve the health and wellbeing of local children and young people in the local community.

Police and partners attend the launch of the Bainsford and Langlees Community Alcohol Partnership (Picture: Submitted)

