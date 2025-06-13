Police in attendance at Bainsford and Langlees alcohol partnership launch

By James Trimble
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police Scotland’s Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) launched a new group in the Bainsford and Langlees area and was joined by emergency services colleagues and local authority partners.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “PC Claxton, our co-ordinator of the Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP), was supported by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), Barnardos, Transform, Falkirk Council and our local Falkirk Community Policing Team yesterday at the launch of the new Bainsford and Langlees CAP, which will take on the task of tackling alcohol related issues in the area.

“More events with community engagement will be upcoming over the summer months where people can raise concerns and complete surveys, providing valuable information for the team.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CAPs are partnerships between police, local authorities, schools, and retailers who then co-ordinate and work together to highlight the risks of underage drinking and improve the health and wellbeing of local children and young people in the local community.

Police and partners attend the launch of the Bainsford and Langlees Community Alcohol Partnership (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Police and partners attend the launch of the Bainsford and Langlees Community Alcohol Partnership (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Police ScotlandPoliceScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice