Police give update on missing Stenhousemuir man

Police have given an update on a man missing from home since Monday.

This afternoon they revealed that 55-year-old Grant McIntyre from Stenhousemuir had been traced safe and well.

Grant was last seen around 7am on Monday, January 13 in the McLachlan Street area of Stenhousemuir.

Today police said: “We can confirm that Grant McIntyre, 55, who was reported missing from Stenhousemuir has been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”