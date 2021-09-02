Police give details about last night's incident in Grangemouth

A large police presence – including dog handlers – were out in force in Grangemouth last night to help in the search for a missing person.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 11:47 am

Officers were reportedly searching the area in and around Inychra Park and Zetland Park just after 8pm.

It is believed the missing person was a young child, but police would not confirm details.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The search was carried out in relation to a missing person who was later traced safe and well.”

Police were out in force in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park and Zetland Park last night searching for a missing person