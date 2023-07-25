Police dog collars three masked thieves after Forth Valley snack van break-in
The inimitable Police Dog Chase has been helping his human colleagues catch criminals once again.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST
Police called upon the canine cop when three masked men broke into a snack van earlier this month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “When three men wearing masks thought it was acceptable to break into a snack van in Stirling, PD Chase was called in, got his nose down and started tracking.
“He soon caught up with the suspects – who were compliant after Chase ‘spoke’ to them. The three men were arrested.”