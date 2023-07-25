News you can trust since 1845
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police dog collars three masked thieves after Forth Valley snack van break-in

The inimitable Police Dog Chase has been helping his human colleagues catch criminals once again.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:28 BST

Police called upon the canine cop when three masked men broke into a snack van earlier this month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “When three men wearing masks thought it was acceptable to break into a snack van in Stirling, PD Chase was called in, got his nose down and started tracking.

“He soon caught up with the suspects – who were compliant after Chase ‘spoke’ to them. The three men were arrested.”