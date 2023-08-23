Police Dog Chase uses tracking skills to help trace vulnerable woman missing in Larbert
A dab paw at hunting down criminals Police Dog Chase can also help his Police Scotland colleagues when they are looking to find vulnerable individuals who have gone missing.
By James Trimble
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:13 BST
On Tuesday night the talented canine did just that.
A Police Scotlland spokesperson said: “PD Chase supported Forth Valley Police when a 57-year-old woman went missing from a Larbert Nursing Home. Due to the woman's medical condition, officers had concerns for her safety.
"PD Chase got his nose to the ground and traced her.”