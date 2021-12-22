Police continue search for missing Forth Valley man

Police Scotland is now actively searching for Stephen Donald Gow Baird, who was last seen in the Rosebank, Sauchie area at 9.15am.

A Police spokesperson said: “Stephen is 6ft, with short brown greying hair and was wearing a blue and navy Prada jacket and black Prada tracksuit. He was also carrying a dog lead.

“Stephen has links to Dumbarton.”

Stephen has been missing since Tuesday morning

People can contact 101 quoting incident number 2759 of December 21.

