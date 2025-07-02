Police confirm identity of woman's body found in water near Falkirk

Police have confirmed the body found in water near Glen Village was a missing young mum.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Stephen, 36, was reported missing from the Beauly Court area of Hallglen on Tuesday, June 24.

She was also spotted on the canal towpath near Hallglen Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of her personal items were later recovered by a member of the public.

Police have said the body found was missing Jennifer Stephen. Pic: Contributed

However, around 1.45pm on Wednesday, June 25 police revealed the the body of a woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Glen Village.

Officers have now confirmed it was Ms Stephen.

It is understood she was the mother of two young daughters.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.45pm on Wednesday, 25 June, 2025, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Hallglen, Falkirk.

"She has been formally identified as Jennifer Stephen.

"The death is unexplained; however, it is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing."