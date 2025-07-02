Police confirm identity of woman's body found in water near Falkirk
Jennifer Stephen, 36, was reported missing from the Beauly Court area of Hallglen on Tuesday, June 24.
She was also spotted on the canal towpath near Hallglen Terrace.
Several of her personal items were later recovered by a member of the public.
However, around 1.45pm on Wednesday, June 25 police revealed the the body of a woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Glen Village.
Officers have now confirmed it was Ms Stephen.
It is understood she was the mother of two young daughters.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.45pm on Wednesday, 25 June, 2025, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found in the water near Hallglen Terrace, Hallglen, Falkirk.
"She has been formally identified as Jennifer Stephen.
"The death is unexplained; however, it is not being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing."
