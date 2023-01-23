Police have confirmed the discovery, which was made at around 11.10am near Forestmill, Alloa.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the body of a man having been found in a wooded area near Forestmill, Alloa, around 11.10am on Monday, January 23, 2023. Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Kenneth Wessels, 61, who was reported missing from Tullibody, have been informed.