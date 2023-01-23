Police confirm a body has been found in Forth Valley woodland
The body of a man was found in a wooded area in Forth Valley this morning.
Police have confirmed the discovery, which was made at around 11.10am near Forestmill, Alloa.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the body of a man having been found in a wooded area near Forestmill, Alloa, around 11.10am on Monday, January 23, 2023. Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Kenneth Wessels, 61, who was reported missing from Tullibody, have been informed.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”