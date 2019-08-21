Police complete Three Peaks Challenge for Stenhousemuir cancer battler

Perseverant police completed a gruelling quest to climb the UK’s three highest mountains in 24 hours in aid of a former colleague.

The nine officers from Forth Valley Division were inspired by cancer battler Cameron (Cammy) Shanks as they successfully scaled Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon on Sunday to raise more than £2500 for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

The team decided to take on the Three Peaks Challenge to help the Stenhousemuir man out with his pledge to generate cash for the cancer support service, one he made after being told he had six to ten months to live earlier this year.

Having spent 40 years working in the force, Cammy was a revered member of the local policing community.

Assessing the lengths his ex-colleagues had gone to on his behalf, Cammy said: “Thank you so much for your efforts and raising a tremendous amount of money.

“For once, words fail me. God bless everyone for their love and support.”

Forth Valley’s Commander, Chief Superintendent Thom McLoughlin, who also took part in the challenge, said: “The team was strong, resilient and committed, showing real grit and determination to succeed throughout. I am very proud.

“As a division, we would like to thank all of the businesses who have helped and supported us in this event but a huge thank you goes out to everyone for donating. The response has been amazing. Our original target was £2500 and although this has been well surpassed, any further donations are very gratefully accepted.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fvpolice-maggiesfv.