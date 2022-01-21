Police clamp down on parking 'issues' at Grangemouth school
Community police officers enlisted the help of pint-sized recruits to hammer home an important road safety message outside a local primary school.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 1:09 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 1:10 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Gtrangemouth community officers PCs Pacitti and Porter – and their ‘bairns’ – were at Tinto Drive yesterday in response to complaints regarding issues with parking at Bowhouse Primary School, Grangemouth.
“Please remember to park safely and considerately when attending to collect/drop off your children at school and drive with extra caution if you pass a school at start and finish times.”