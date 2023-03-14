News you can trust since 1845
Police called in and traffic disrupted following one vehicle smash on M9 near Larbert

A road traffic collision on the M9 near Larbert led to a traffic build up this morning as police arrived at the scene.

By James Trimble
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT

The incident happened at the motorway’s Junction 8 Kinnaird Interchange just before 8.30am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.25am on Tuesday, March 14, police were called to the M9 near junction 7, following a one-vehicle crash. Recovery was arranged.”

There were initial reports of two collisions on the M9 – one northbound and one southbound.

Police were in attendance at the road traffic collision this morning
