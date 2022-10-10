News you can trust since 1845
Police attend two-car smash in Camelon

Police officers were at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Camelon.

By James Trimble
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:24 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:25 pm

The incident happened just after 8.30am in Main Street, near Dorrator Road and looks to have resulted in one vehicle striking a lamp post.

No injuries are believed to have been sustained.

Police in attendance at the road traffic collision in Glasgow Road, Camelon

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There was a minor crash just up the way on Main Street around 8.40am involving two cars. The drivers exchanged details and arranged recovery for the vehicles.”

